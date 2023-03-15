Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares $0.26 Mar 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a mar 23 dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 214.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of O opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

