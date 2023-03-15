Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Up 1.3%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.82. 119,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 162,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on Real Matters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$380.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

