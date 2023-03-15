Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.
NYSE:RC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.
In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
