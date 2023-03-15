Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NYSE:RC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

