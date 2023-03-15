Radio Caca Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.39 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $61.89 million and $5.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.54 or 0.01265177 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00011791 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.06 or 0.01611713 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00024125 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.