Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 18,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 6,851,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
