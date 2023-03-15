Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 18,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 6,851,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Featured Stories

