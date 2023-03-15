QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

