Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.38 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $95.38 million and approximately $162,001.38 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.54 or 0.00039268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00403770 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.14 or 0.27292194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.64029794 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $269,171.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

