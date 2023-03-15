Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

NX opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,704 shares of company stock worth $69,012. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,969,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,988,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,264,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

