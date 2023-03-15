QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Announces Dividend of $0.37

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.36.

QNB Stock Up 1.8 %

QNB stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.50.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 27.38%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

