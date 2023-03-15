Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATD. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.31.

ATD opened at C$62.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$47.78 and a twelve month high of C$65.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

