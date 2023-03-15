Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers
In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.