Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.71. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.50 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.09.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
