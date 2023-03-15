Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. Veritas Investment Research downgraded WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.2 %

WSP Global Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$175.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$162.98. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$181.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.