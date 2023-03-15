Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.