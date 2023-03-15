PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.76. 929,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,591,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $784.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 111,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

