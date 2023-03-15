Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.37

Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $8.68. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 92,653 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Pure Cycle Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
