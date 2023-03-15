Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Cap of $120.28 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $120.28 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.47721666 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $10,276,920.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

