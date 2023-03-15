Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prospector Capital stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PRSRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Prospector Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

