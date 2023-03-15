ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.42. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 8,875,187 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

