ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.46

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.46, but opened at $38.47. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 39,361,124 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

