ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRQR shares. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of PRQR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 799,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $225.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.12. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

