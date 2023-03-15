ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 10.6%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 1,491,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,361,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $844.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
