ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 10.6%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 1,491,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,361,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $844.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 31.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $7,585,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 97.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,638 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 160.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 737,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

