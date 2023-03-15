Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $30.10. 6,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 1,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

