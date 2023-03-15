Powerledger Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $86.76 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

