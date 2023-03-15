Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,532,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,542,750. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

