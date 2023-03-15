Power Corp of Canada Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 50.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 527,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

