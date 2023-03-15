Power Corp of Canada Takes $1.34 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

