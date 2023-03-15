Power Corp of Canada Invests $2.62 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $244.85 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.87. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.



