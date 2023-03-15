Power Corp of Canada Invests $2.05 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

