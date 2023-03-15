Power Corp of Canada Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.80.

ACN opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.84. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

