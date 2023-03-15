Power Corp of Canada Buys New Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Euronav by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Euronav by 8,901.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 947,555 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Euronav Announces Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Euronav Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.