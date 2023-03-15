Power Corp of Canada Buys New Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Euronav by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Euronav by 8,901.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 947,555 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Euronav Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.
Euronav Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.
Euronav Profile
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
