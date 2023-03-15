Power Corp of Canada Buys 1,177 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Biogen stock opened at $262.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

