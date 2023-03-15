PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $792,176.02 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $792,176.02 and $204.52 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00319212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00024412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00016689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,217,504 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

