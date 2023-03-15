Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in February

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,232,300 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 5,382,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62,323.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Poste Italiane from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

