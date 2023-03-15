Polygon (MATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $867.74 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and $867.74 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polygon has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00404731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.41 or 0.27357177 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Polygon

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

