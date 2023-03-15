POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.89

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 58372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
POET Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
