PLC Ultima Price Hits $137.04 on Exchanges (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $137.04 or 0.00547786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $66,550.25 and $327,031.04 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00407688 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,915.50 or 0.27557020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars.

