PLATINCOIN (PLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,761.25

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $538,882.16 and approximately $19,761.25 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 730,856,946 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 730,849,616.72392 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.12997654 USD and is up 9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,537.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

