Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 10,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Stock Performance
Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 811,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,430. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $642.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.22.
Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
