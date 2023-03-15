Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

PNW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 181,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

