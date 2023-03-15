PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.43 and last traded at $99.33. Approximately 1,250,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 944,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.23.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,980 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 462,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,727,000 after buying an additional 92,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 290,027 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.