Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,873,000 after buying an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.