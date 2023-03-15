PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

In related news, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

