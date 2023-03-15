PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETVW) Shares Down 12%

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) dropped 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 11,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

PetVivo Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Trading of PetVivo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetVivo stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETVW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetVivo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

