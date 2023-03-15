Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 693,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,838. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

