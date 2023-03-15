Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,361,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

