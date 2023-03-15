Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MUB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,643. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.