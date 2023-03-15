Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 918,892 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
