Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 918,892 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

