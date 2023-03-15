Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.28. 461,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

