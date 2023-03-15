Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after buying an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,634,000 after acquiring an additional 160,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,110,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,824. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

